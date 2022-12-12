Tom Brady Loses To ‘Mr. Irrelevant’ And Has Massive Tantrum To Show For It

Tom Brady threw another hissy fit Sunday while losing to “Mr. Irrelevant” and the host San Francisco 49ers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was captured in a raging tantrum by Fox Sports cameras as his team trailed 28-0 at halftime, en route to a 35-7 defeat. That leaves the Bucs (6-7) below .500.

49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, making his first NFL start, looked like an old pro in dispatching an idol. Purdy was the last pick of the 2022 NFL draft, earning the annual “Mr. Irrelevant” title.

Brady had never lost to a quarterback making his NFL starting debut — and what made it particularly inglorious was that it happened near where Brady grew up in the Bay Area.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner has previously lashed out at teammates and tablets in a season also dragged down by his divorce. (Despite everything, the Bucs reside in first place in the NFC South.)

But many fans weren’t feeling so sympathetic after witnessing another Brady meltdown.

