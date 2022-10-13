Tom Brady Leads Paramount Film – The Hamden Journal

Paramount Pictures has announced that its upcoming film 80 for Brady, starring 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady, Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and more, will open wide on February 3, 2023.

80 for Brady is inspired by the true story of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Brady play, and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country. Pic’s ensemble also includes Rita Moreno, Sally Field, Sara Gilbert, Hary Hamlin, Glynn Turman, Bob Balaban, Ron Funches and Jimmy O. Yang.

Kyle Marvin, who co-wrote and starred in Sony Pictures Classics’ The Climb, and more recently appeared in Apple TV+’s WeCrashed, is directing. Marvin and partner Michael Covino wrote the latest draft of the script, from a draft by Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins (Booksmart). Endeavor Content (The Lost Daughter, Cha Cha Real Smooth) developed the film with Brady and Academy Award winner Donna Gigliotti (Hidden Figures), with Paramount Pictures acquiring worldwide rights last month. Gigliotti and Endeavor Content are producing with Brady through his production company, 199 Productions, with Marvin and Covino exec producing under their Watch This Ready banner, alongside Jeff Stott.