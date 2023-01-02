Tom Brady keeps producing at a high level

Most players retire not because they’ve lost interest in playing, but because they no longer can.

At 45, Tom Brady still can.

He racked up 432 passing yards on Sunday, completing 34 of 45 throws. Per the NFL, he now has 11 career games with at least 400 passing yards and three touchdown passes, one short of the all-time record of 12, held by Drew Brees.

Brady also has 131 career 300-yard passing games, tying him with Brees for the most ever, including the playoffs.

Brady, with 477 completions, is only eight behind the single-season record he set last year, of 485. He passed Brees’ prior record of 471 from 2016 on Sunday.

Brady also is the first player in NFL history with at least 30 completed passes in five consecutive games. He’s the first player ever with at least 30 completions in 10 games in the same reason.

So, basically, Brady is still getting it done. Why would he stop now?

