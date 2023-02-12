Tom Brady Jokes That He’s ‘Not Sure What to Do with My Hands’ for First Post-Retirement Super Bowl

Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the ’80 For Brady’ movie

NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Tom Brady is still getting used to life post-retirement.

The NFL legend, who announced his retirement from the league earlier this month, joked with his Twitter followers before the start of the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday.

Brady tweeted a gif of Will Ferrell as his Talladega Nights character, Ricky Bobby, saying, “I’m not sure what to do with my hands,” shortly before the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles took the field.

The 45-year-old followed up the tweet with praise for Super Bowl quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts. He wrote, “Two of the best in Pat and Jalen. Good luck to KC and Philly, can’t wait to watch.”

The funny tweet comes shortly after the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback quipped that he has to “get good at” retirement. During a Feb. 7 episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady opened up about life post-retirement.

“You know, I’ve done it once before, so I’ve gotta figure this out and get good at this actually,” he said. “It’s all pretty new.”

Still, he said he’s “excited for what’s ahead.”

“My friend says, ‘The future happens a day at a time.’ And I think with any great chapter that ends, there’s other great opportunities ahead,” said Brady. “And I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being. I’ll feel some different things I’m sure as things go along, but I’m doing great, in a great space and excited for what’s ahead.”

Brady, who played 22 seasons in the NFL, confessed that the idea of retirement is still settling in.

“There’s a lot of emotions,” added the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“You know, I think relief just because there’s a little bit of a decompression/depressurization. For, you know, 32 years you’ve been getting ready to prepare for another season, and I think the reality of that probably hasn’t even sunk in yet,” he explained. “So I don’t know how I’ll feel as those moments get closer to a degree, but I’m really happy and content with kind of where we’re at.”