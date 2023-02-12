Tom Brady jokes that he doesn’t know what to do since he’s not playing in the big game

Tom Brady isn’t sure how to handle not being in the Super Bowl. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady knows better than to make plans during the Super Bowl. Brady appeared in nine Super Bowls over his incredible 23-year NFL career, winning seven of them.

He wasn’t as fortunate this time around. In what turned out to be his final season in the NFL — for real this time — Brady lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. A 10th Super Bowl wasn’t in the card for the GOAT.

Considering how often Brady appeared in the big game over his career, it’s only reasonable to expect some awkwardness when Brady has to watch the contest at home. He basically confirmed that was the case Sunday.

That tweet went out roughly 20 minutes before game time. Clearly, Brady isn’t used to watching a lot of pre-game analysis. He’s usually getting ready to play while all the talking heads are doing their thing.

A few minutes after that tweet, Brady sent out an earnest one, saying he couldn’t wait to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles go at it. In true quarterback fashion, Brady name-dropped both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in the tweet.

Brady, obviously, has plenty of experience being at home during the Super Bowl. This is, however, the first time he’s watching it as a retired player — er, the second, actually. He’ll have to get used to the feeling sooner rather than later, especially if he’s going to transition to the broadcast booth in 2024.