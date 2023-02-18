Tom Brady has funny reaction to viral Patrick Mahomes video from Chiefs parade

Brady has funny reaction to viral Mahomes video from Chiefs parade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes both have won the Lombardi Trophy multiple times, they’ve both beaten the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl and they both know how to have a good time at a championship parade.

Brady had plenty of experience with celebratory parades.

He won seven Super Bowl titles — six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — and had his share of memorable moments during the championship celebrations with fans.

Who could forget Brady actually throwing the Lombardi Trophy from his boat during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade in 2021 to another boat that was full of his wide receivers and tight ends. Luckily, tight end Cameron Brate caught the trophy and it didn’t fall into the ocean or suffer any damage.

So, it wasn’t surprising when Brady reacted to a viral video from the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade earlier this week that showed Mahomes posing for pictures with fans and giving one of them a Lombardi Trophy. However, it should be noted that it wasn’t the real Lombardi Trophy the Chiefs won a few days earlier by beating the Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. It was a replica owned by a fan who attended the parade, per The Daily Mail.

Mahomes reacted to Brady’s comment with a tweet of his own (click on Brady’s tweet to watch the video with Mahomes and the trophy).

Given Mahomes’ incredible talent and the impressive roster the Chiefs have built around him, it wouldn’t be surprising if Kansas City hosts several more Super Bowl parades before the superstar quarterback retires.

If any quarterback in the league is capable of building a career resume comparable to Brady’s, it’s definitely Mahomes. Although it’s still a pretty difficult challenge.