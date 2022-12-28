Tom Brady has a belated Christmas with all 3 kids after Gisele Bündchen split: Photos

Tom Brady spends Christmas day defeating the Arizona Cardinals. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tom Brady knew Christmas would look a little different this year amid his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, but it was worth the wait. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared photos Tuesday on his Instagram Story of a belated holiday celebration with all three of his kids: sons Jack, 15, and Ben, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian.

Tom Brady has a Christmas celebrating with sons Jack, 15, and Ben, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. (Photo: Instagram via Tom Brady)

Brady several photos of their festive get-together. While all three kids had stockings hung, there were also two for their pups, Lua and Fluffy.

Tom Brady shows off stockings for the kids.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion spent Christmas on the road in Arizona. The Buccaneers defeated the Cardinals in overtime.

Bündchen spent the holiday with her and Brady’s two children, Vivian and Ben, in Rio Grande do Sul with her parents. (The athlete shares Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.) The supermodel posted several pictures from her “recharging” trip back in her native Brazil. The family spent time horseback riding, fishing and playing in nature.

“Always so good to be back home,” Bündchen captioned a photo carousel.

Brady and Bündchen confirmed in October they ended their marriage after 13 years. Last week, Brady acknowledged this was going to be a holiday filled with firsts.

“It’ll be a new experience that I’ve never had before that I’m gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that’s what life’s about,” he said on his Let’s Go podcast.

“I’m gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I’m gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional,” the athlete added.

Brady’s decision to un-retire after only 40 days reportedly played a role in the demise of his marriage. On Monday’s podcast, the athlete touched on the retirement topic again.

“I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me. So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out,” he said, adding he really does not contemplate retirement at this point.

“You know, I think what I really realized last year was you gotta be really sure to do that. A lot of people have kind of gone through the situation how you feel when the season ends versus, you know, two or three later. So I’m gonna take my time, whenever that time does come,” Brady explained. “In the meantime, I have a hugely important job the team’s asking me to do and I wanna go out there and I wanna play my best these last two weeks of the regular season.”

