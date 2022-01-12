Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady already owns some of the most significant NFL postseason records, and he’ll add to those records when the Bucs host the Eagles on Sunday.

Here are a few of the postseason records that Brady owns, and some notes on how far everyone else in the league is from equaling Brady’s records:

Games played: Brady will appear in his 46th career postseason game on Sunday. His former kicker Adam Vinatieri is in second place all time, having appeared in 32 career postseason games. Another former Brady kicker, Stephen Gostkowski, is tied with Jerry Rice for third with 29 games.

Games started: Brady has started all of his postseason games, so he’ll extend that record to 46 as well. Kickers aren’t considered starters, so Rice is next with 29 starts.

Games as winning quarterback: Brady has 34 postseason wins. Joe Montana is second with 16. In third place, Terry Bradshaw, John Elway and Peyton Manning are in a three-way tie with 14 postseason wins, and Ben Roethlisberger can also earn his 14th career postseason win if the Steelers beat the Chiefs on Sunday.

Passes thrown: Brady has thrown 1,764 passes in the postseason. Peyton Manning, with 1,027 postseason passes, is the only other quarterback to throw more than 1,000.

Passes completed: Brady has completed 1,106 passes in the playoffs. Peyton Manning completed 649, and no one else even has 500 career completions in the postseason.

Passing yards: Brady is the all-time leader with 12,449 career postseason passing yards. Peyton Manning is second with 7,339, followed by Brett Favre with 5,885.

Passing touchdowns: Brady has 73 career postseason touchdown passes. Joe Montana and Aaron Rodgers are tied for second with 45.

Brady will keep adding to his records on Sunday, and maybe for quite a few postseason games after that.

Tom Brady continues to re-write the NFL postseason record book in 2022 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk