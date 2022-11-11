Tom Brady closing in on Aaron Rodgers’ record for consecutive passes without an interception

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hasn’t thrown an interception since Week One, and he could set a new NFL record for consecutive passes without an interception.

Since that Week One interception (picked off in the fourth quarter by Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson), Brady has thrown 373 passes without an interception. That’s the second-most consecutive passes without an interception in NFL history.

The record is owned by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who threw 402 consecutive passes without an interception in 2018.

Brady owned the record before Rodgers: Brady threw 358 consecutive passes without an interception from Week Seven of 2010 until Week One of 2011. (Brady had a three-interception game in the Patriots’ loss to the Ravens in the playoffs after the 2010 season, but the NFL separates regular season and postseason records, so those playoff interceptions didn’t end Brady’s official streak.)

So far this season Brady has thrown 398 passes and only one was intercepted, meaning he has thrown interceptions on just 0.25 percent of his passes. That puts him on pace to break another of Rodgers’ records: The current record for lowest percentage of passes had intercepted in a season is 0.34, also set by Rodgers in 2018.

This has been far from Brady’s best season. But when it comes solely to avoiding interceptions, Brady is on his way to the best season in NFL history.

