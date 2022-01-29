Breaking down the best ways for the Patriots to add a WR1

So… Tom Brady isn’t retiring. Yet?

There was widespread confusion after multiple NFL insiders — including Adam Schefter, Ian Rapoport and Jeff Darlington — reported the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback intended to retire this offseason. Not long after the reports, Brady’s agent Don Yee issued a confusing statement in which Yee neither denied nor confirmed Brady’s decision on retirement.

But Brady went so far as to call Buccaneers GM Jason Licht to say he had not yet made a decision on retirement, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud and independent reporter Mike Silver. That put a pause in the news cycle covering Brady’s potential retirement. Tom Brady Sr., the quarterback’s father, told media that his son was not retiring.

So it seems we’ll have to keep waiting. Will Brady retire? Or won’t he?

