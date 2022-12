Joe Burrow and the Bengals have won five games in a row. Will they make it six against the Buccaneers in NFL Week 15? (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have looked like a shadow of themselves compared to past seasons, and now in NFL Week 15 they face the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals, who appear to be getting hot at the right time.

Will the Bucs take another step toward an NFC South crown? Or will the Bengals win their sixth game in a row?

