Tom Brady and Steph Curry's Crypto Firm Looks For a Savior

The days of FTX.com are numbered. 

The cryptocurrency exchange platform could experience a sad and humiliating fate in the coming hours: filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The company finds itself with its back to the wall after its rival Binance abruptly decided that it was no longer going to acquire it after opening its books of accounts.

“As a result of corporate due diligence, as well as the latest news reports regarding mishandled customer funds and alleged US agency investigations, we have decided that we will not pursue the potential acquisition of http://FTX.com,” the firm said in a message posted on Twitter.