Tom Brady and Steph Curry’s Crypto Firm Is Bankrupt

This is a debacle and a huge setback for the cryptocurrency industry. 

FTX, one of the largest digital currency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11th. 

This decision is one of the biggest setbacks for the young crypto industry, which wants to disrupt the financial services sector.

“FTX Group Companies commence voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States,” the firm said in a statement posted on Twitter.

This procedure will allow the company to restructure itself without pressure from its customers and creditors. 