Tom Brady and Steph Curry Among Stars Caught up in Crypto Drama

Sports teams welcomed the multi-million dollar partnerships in 2021 from cryptocurrency companies like FTX, an exchange to trade digital assets.

The abrupt downfall and the pending acquisition of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, by Binance on Nov. 8, leaves the future of those partnerships up in the air.

Investors have often been wary of companies purchasing naming rights to stadiums because of the large investment. Many of those those deals involving naming rights appear to be cursed and the companies who spent hundreds of millions of dollars wind up filing for bankruptcy protection later on.