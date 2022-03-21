Tom Blyth, Chris Diamantopoulos, More To Star In ‘Discussion Materials’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Blyth (Billy the Kid), Chris Diamantopolous (Red Notice), Jordyn Denning (Pam & Tommy), Zach Villa (Good Mourning with a U) and Jay Mohr (The Cleaning Lady) have signed on to star in the comedy Discussion Materials, marking the feature directorial debut of TV writer, director and producer Alfredo Barrios Jr., which has wrapped production in Los Angeles.

The offbeat comedy is based on the based on the bestselling book Discussion Materials: Tales of a Rookie Wall Street Investment Banker by Bill Keenan. It follows Bobby Sanders (Blyth), a hustling and quick-talking ex-pro-hockey-player-turned-junior-banker who navigates the quirky and somewhat surreal world of high finance as he confronts life’s meaning within this gilded cage.

Diamantopolous will play the bank’s most feared managing director, Masterson, with Denning as Michelle, the brilliant and high-flying corporate attorney that Bobby falls for. Villa will portray Danny, an investment banking analyst whose financial brilliance is only matched by his insatiable libido, with Mohr as Abernathy, a wily and golf-loving managing director who made a lucrative career out of doing hare-brained corporate deals that line his pockets and leave his corporate clients in ruins.

Barrios Jr. adapted the script for Discussion Materials, which is based on a story he wrote with Keenan. Howard Baldwin, Karen Baldwin, Bill Immerman, Keenan, Doug Ellin and Andrew Sugerman are producing.

Barrios Jr. is perhaps best known for serving as showrunner and exec producer on the History Channel’s critically acclaimed series Six, and as one of the EPs on USA Network’s Burn Notice. He’s also written and directed episodes of such series as Magnum P.I., Justice and Just Legal, while serving on their producing teams.

Barrios Jr. is represented by CAA, The Shuman Company and Felker Toczek Suddleson; Blyth by Gersh, United Agents in the UK and MJ Management; Diamantopolous by Paradigm, Untitled Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman; Denning by Momentum Talent and Literary Agency; Villa by Buchwald, Velocity Entertainment Partners and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller; and Mohr by A3 Artists Agency and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.