Tom Arnold shares 75-pound weight loss before and after photos as he celebrates 5 years of sobriety

Tom Arnold is showing off his 75-pound weight loss journey.

Arnold first shared a photo showcasing his weight loss on the 4th of July.

“Happy 4th of July. Today I’m celebrating my independence from 75 nasty pounds since January,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thank you Charles D’Angelo!”

The comedian has been working with D’Angelo virtually over Zoom in order to lose weight.

D’Angelo said in a recent interview that his training over Zoom works “as effectively” as in-person sessions.

“Having once weighed 360 pounds myself as a bullied teenager, I know all too well how shame often accompanies the desire to change,” he told Fox News Digital. “I coach clients from all over the world via Zoom just as effectively as those that come to see me in person. Accountability is accountability.”

“People seem to feel far more at ease discussing the issues underlying their obesity problem from the comfort of their own home,” he added. “It’s scary to be vulnerable with another in the first place, so being in an environment you’re familiar with can really help.”

“As a coach, I learned much more about Tom when meeting with him via Zoom, as it’s often a window into their home life, which we can then easily discuss. In all my years as a coach, I’ve learned it’s never really about the food, but more so your emotional attachment to food.”

Arnold is also celebrating five years of sobriety.

“I’m 5 years clean & sober today,” he shared on Instagram. “5 years of being present everyday [sic] for my kids. I’ve also been my best self dealing with a couple health scares, financial issues & a high conflict divorce.”

Arnold and his ex Ashley Groussman finalized their divorce in 2020.

“I’m blessed & full of love & gratitude for my friends, fellow alcoholics & the grace of G-d,” he added.

Groussman and Arnold married in 2009 and share two children.