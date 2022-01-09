Tokyo gym-turned-bar featuring ‘muscle girl’ bartenders, fitness equipment goes viral

A TikTok featuring Japan’s first and only fitness-themed bar primarily featuring muscular women bartenders has gone viral.

Patricia O’Connor, who goes by the TikTok handle @whatthepato, shared a video of her experience at a fitness-themed bar, Muscle Girls, a week ago, and it has since gone viral with over 8 million views and more than 2 million likes, as of this writing.

The bar is located in Ikebukuro Station in Tokyo, Japan. According to Oddity Central, Muscle Girls is Japan’s only fitness-themed bar operated by muscular weightlifting women. Founded by gym enthusiast Eri Muscle, it started as a women’s gym before it was transformed into a bar.

Gym equipment can be seen around the bar in the viral Tiktok. O’Connor states in the video that the women hand squeeze their drinks and showcase fitness-themed performances throughout the night. The bar also includes a tipping system of fake dollar bills as well as an interactive weight machine where customers can take turns executing as many reps as they can. The customer who performs the most reps earns a prize.

“They serve you protein drinks to make you feel just as strong as them,” O’Connor states in the video.

Due to the popularity of her TikTok, the user created a Part 2 video to share more details regarding the bar. O’Connor shared that the bartenders also interact with their customers, drinking and chatting with them.

In addition to occasionally flexing, the staff have found several other ways to hype up their fitness-themed bar, such as ending their names in “Muscle” or changing the Japanese “Thank you” phrase “Arigato Gozaimasu” to “Arigato Gozai-muscle.”

