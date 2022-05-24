Toddlers & Tiaras ‘ Kailia Posey Left Behind This Heartfelt Gift Before Her Death

The greatest gifts are not wrapped in paper, but in love.

Earlier this month, Marcy Posey Gatterman‘s life was turned upside down when her daughter, Toddlers & Tiaras star Kailia Posey, died by suicide at the age of 16.

Described by her family as an “accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her,” Kailia recently made her high school’s football cheer team and was named runner-up in the Miss Washington Teen USA Pageant in February. But according to the family, Kailia “made the rash decision to end her earthly life.”

As family and friends continue grieving the loss of Kailia, her mom is sharing new details about her daughter, including a thoughtful gift she left behind.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Marcy said that Kailia found a special blanket on TikTok that she wanted to have for her mom. The present arrived in the mail two weeks later—after Kailia’s death—and Marcy was blown away by the thoughtfulness.

According to Marcy, the blanket said, “Dear Mom, even when I’m not close by, I want you to know I love and appreciate you. Always. Wrap yourself up in this and consider it a big hug. I love you.”

It’s a gift Marcy continues to treasure as she copes with the loss of her daughter. Since sharing her family’s story, Marcy said she has appreciated the support from so many around the world.

She also hopes Kailia’s story is a reminder to many that it’s okay to talk to people and get out what you’re feeling.

“This is the worst thing a mother can go through,” she said. “Parents who have teenagers that have phones, check their phones. And if you’re struggling, talk to your parents. They’re not judging you. They’re going to get you the help that you need, but we need to know what you need in order get the help you need. Don’t keep it inside.”

Kailia, who was trained by her mother to be a contortionist, was 5 years old when she appeared on a 2012 episode of Toddlers & Tiaras. She rose to fame after a grinning face she made during an interview on the TLC reality series became a viral meme online.

“I don’t think she knew how many people loved her,” Marcy told E! News. “I wish I could go back.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).