Toddler playing with bubbles finds missing 82-year-old with Alzheimer’s, GA reports say

Ethan Moore loves playing outside with bubbles

When Brittany Moore, the Coweta County toddler’s mom, took him outside to play Aug. 12, it was like any other day, she said in a Facebook post. Moore watched as her toddler and dogs chased after bubbles in the yard until something unusual happened.

“The bubbles floated to the back of the fence… Ethan and the dogs chased after them like they always do. This time, Ethan didn’t just chase the bubbles, but he stopped and looked into the woods. He bent down a little holding onto the fence and said ‘feet,’” Moore said.

Moore went to her 1-year-old son and after bending down says she also saw feet. She panicked and then called law enforcement, she told WGCL. Once first responders arrived, they identified the person as 82-year-old Nina Lipscomb, a woman with Alzheimer’s who had been missing for four days from Senoia, Georgia.

“The next few moments are a blur as things went very quickly,” Moore said. “But the one moment I will always remember is the gentleman that was assisting her yelling, ‘She is alive and talking!’”

Lipscomb was first reported missing Aug. 9 when she was last seen around 2 a.m., according to a Facebook post from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say they conducted extensive searches, coordinating across multiple agencies, to find Lipscomb during the days she was missing.

On Monday afternoon, Lipscomb was released from the hospital, and she is now at home with her family, WGCL reported.

“Thank you God for protecting her. Thank you God for the breeze to move the bubbles. Thank you God for being with us in that moment. Thank you for giving this family and community peace,” Moore said.

