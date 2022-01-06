Toddler grabs gun, shoots sibling, mother outside Walmart

A Texas mother and an 18-month-old child were shot when a toddler accidentally fired a gun outside a Walmart, police said.

The gun went off Wednesday outside a Walmart in Granbury, where investigators said a 2-year-old grabbed it from between a seat and a center console and accidentally fired, striking the child’s younger sibling and mother.

The children’s mother, a 23-year-old Granbury woman, was standing outside the truck next to the driver’s door, while their 26-year-old father was at the rear of the vehicle, police said.

“The bullet went through soft tissue in the [younger child’s] leg, through the mother’s arm, and into her side in her chest area,” Granbury police said in a statement.

The mother and 18-month-old child were rushed to hospitals in Fort Worth after the accidental shooting. The baby’s wound was not believed to be life-threatening, but the woman’s “potentially more serious condition” was unclear Wednesday afternoon, police said. No other injuries were reported.

No charges were announced by investigators in the incident Wednesday. A message seeking comment from Granbury police was not immediately returned early Thursday.

Police said the shooting occurred at a Walmart on US Highway 377, about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth.