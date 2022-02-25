Todd Grantham considering offer to join the Alabama coaching staff

Nick Saban has already made four additions to his coaching staff this offseason in Coleman Hutzler (special teams and OLB), Eric Wolford (OL), Travaris Robinson (CB), and Joe Cox (TE). The legendary coach may not be finished either.

A report from Football Scoop has indicated that coach Saban has offered a position on the staff to long-time SEC defensive coach Todd Grantham.

Grantham has been in coaching since 1990 when he became the defensive ends and inside linebackers coach for Virginia Tech. Grantham has had several stops both in college and the NFL. Grantham has held the defensive coordinator title at Georgia, Mississippi State, and Florida.

Grantham is known for his aggressive and attacking style on the defensive side of the ball and would certainly bring a lot of experience and knowledge to the coaching staff in Tuscaloosa.

