Todd Boehly prediction hopelessly wrong as Real Madrid outclass Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea loks dejected after the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal First Leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

By Jason Burt, at the Santiago Bernabéu

Todd Boehly had predicted a 3-0 win for Chelsea but that was as deluded as buying a club, spending more than half a billion pounds on players and not signing a centre-forward.

Instead of the smugness of his expected victory Chelsea’s co-owner was only five goals out as he sat in Real Madrid’s stadium to see the Champions League holders take a firm grip of this quarter-final.

Chelsea were reduced to 10-men for the final half an hour after Ben Chilwell’s dismissal and really will have to summon the spirit of 2012 if they are to get through this tie next Tuesday to face probably Manchester City or – less likely – Bayern Munich in the last-four.

Eleven years ago they defied the odds in every round to win the trophy for the first time but if they overturned this deficit with this team it would be even more striking than in those incredible games.

For Frank Lampard it has been an unhappy return so far to Chelsea with two games and two defeats and not even a goal scored. Brought in as interim head coach to revive the season until the end there soon could be absolutely nothing to play for.

A dejected Frank Lampard the interim manager / head coach of Chelsea with Reece James of Chelsea at full time during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Maybe it would have been different had Chelse taken two strong first-half chances but they just do not have that goal-scorer in their ranks and despite the high prices paid by Boehly and Co they are paying for it.

Lampard reverted to a back-three but, unfortunately, it did not work with £70 million signing Wesley Fofana struggling desperately and Kalidou Koulibaly limping off injured. It was that kind of sorry night.

Chelsea were not the only ones summoning the past. “The history continues, there is only one Madrid” read a huge tifo unfurled before kick-off behind one of the goals with images of the greats: Alfredo Di Stefano, Paco Gento and Amancio Amaro.

There will be another name in that pantheon: Karim Benzema. Inevitably it was the striker who opened the scoring and the ease with which Chelsea were cut open, after surrendering possession from their own throw-in, was alarming as Dani Carvajal flighted the ball into the penalty area, Vinicius Junior met it and his shot was turned by Kepa Arrizabalaga into Benzema’s path. He tapped home.

How he loves scoring against English teams. In fact his last 11 Champions League goals have come against Premier League clubs and it was also 14 for the 35-year-old in his last nine knock out games and 90 goals in all in this competition.

What a predator and what an impact he has on such occasions. Out-of-contract at the end of this campaign, it seems impossible that Real will not offer him another deal.

If only Chelsea, for all the £600 million and more they have spent in the last two had such a finisher. In fact they should have gone ahead in the opening minutes when N’Golo Kante slipped Joao Felix through from half-way only for the forward not to have the pace – or the conviction – to take him away from Eder Militao. He should have been clear on goal. Instead Thibaut Courtois easily shovelled away his shot.

Was that the difference? It felt like it and there was more evidence as soon after Real struck Courtois was forced into action to deny Raheem Sterling from close-range. Again would a more clinical striker have taken that opportunity? Sterling held his head in his hands and knows he should have finished.

Joao Felix of Chelsea has a shot during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Comparisons with 2012 only go so far for Chelsea. That was a tough, self—policing team with figures such as Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba and Petr Cech and this iteration, as has been well discussed, maybe lacks those leaders which is also hardly a surprise given the upheaval of the past year. But here was an occasion to prove themselves.

For all of Real’s apparent dominance, and with Thiago Silva clearing off the goal-line, Chelsea had spurned two clear chances that surely had to nevertheless give them hope. Their opponents were not invulnerable, even if their fans evidently thought they were in a subdued atmosphere with Real players trying to rouse them, and Lampard will have hammered that point home.

His presence on the touchline, of course, added to the sense of surrealism. Twenty seven months after being fired by Chelsea and having had the most recent experience of being in charge of an Everton side heading for the Championship under him he was back on the touchline. The Chelsea fans, high in the Gods, sang his name and clung onto the hope that this tie would turn. They have seen Lampard involved in such games in the past – albeit on the field rather than standing beside it.

Could he rouse a response? For all Chelsea’s defensive frailties there was hope in a midfield where Enzo Fernandez was catching the eye although it was Real who went close again when Luka Modric curled a shot narrowly over after Vinicius’ powerful run worryingly exposed Reece James.

Lampard’s tactics were clear. He wanted to give a team devoid of confidence a firmer base defensively but it left them with even less of a threat going forward.

That approach was undermined with Chilwell’s dismissal. Close to the hour Rodrygo latched onto a through ball from Fede Valverde and was in behind the wing-back who panicked and pulled him back on the edge of the penalty area. Chilwell knew the red card was coming and strode off. He could have no complaint although quite how Chelsea were so easily undone by such a simple pass was extraordinary. All Rodrygo did was play the ball to Valverde, spin and run away from Koulibaly’s replacement Marc Cucurella.

Lampard switched it to 5-3-1. This was about damage-limitation now.

They could not hold out and were, once more, simply carved open as substitute Marco Asensio was teed up by Vinicius and swept a low, first-time shot from the area’s edge through Fofana’s legs and into the corner. Chelsea just switched off – Cucurella was once again at fault – and were really up against it. The only consolation is that they did not concede more.

10:24 PM

Malaise…

Chelsea have now lost more games (16) than they have won (15) in all competitions this season while they haven’t scored in four straight matches for the first time since December 1993.

10:15 PM

Take a bow Carlo…take a bow

10:12 PM

Following on from earlier…

João Félix’s career record against Real Madrid:

7 games

4 defeats

3 draws

0 goals

0 assists

0 wins

Joao Felix of Chelsea laments during the UEFA Champions League, Quarter Finals round 1, football match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Santiago Bernabeu

10:08 PM

Stats don’t lie

Chelsea were outplayed by a better, albeit slightly undercooked, Real Madrid side as shown by xG.

Madrid recorded an xG of 2.78 to Chelsea’s 0.63. This tie might not be over but Chelsea face a huge mountain to climb, especially in their current vein of scoring – ie. not scoring.

10:01 PM

WATCH: Asensio doubles Madrid’s lead

09:56 PM

FULL TIME: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are two down in this tie but there is still a glimmer of hope. Madrid were far from their best and should have done more to punish Chelsea, who, to their credit, did dig in late on as they enetered damage limitation mode.

That said, Todd Boehly predicted a 3-0 Chelsea win before this game. At the end, his side have now gone six hours without scoring.

There is some mountain to climb in the second leg.

09:53 PM

90+3 mins: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have a chance in the dying embers. Cucurella crosses before Mount lets the ball run across his body. His shot is going in only for a last-gasp block from, who else, Antonio Rudiger.

Antonio Ruediger of Real Madrid is congratulated by teammates after blocking a chance for Mason Mount of Chelsea

09:51 PM

90+2 mins: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0

Benzema has the chance to kill the tie.Kepa flaps at an Alaba cross and rebound falls to Benzema but his radar is, for once, off as his header flies over the bar.

09:50 PM

90+1 mins: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0

Five minutes of added time. A huge roar around the stadium as Carlo Ancelotti shows he’s still got plenty of tekkers with a neat series of kick-ups.

09:48 PM

87 mins: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0

Chelsea keeping Madrid pinned in their half as the seconds tick away. To their credit they’ve done a good job of shutting up shop since the goal.

Daniel Carvajal of Real Madrid and Marc Cucurella of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

09:45 PM

84 mins: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0

Enzo Fernandez has the chance to put in a decent ball from a dangerous position but his free kick is easily cut off by the first man. This game feels as if it’s meandering towards its conclusion here.

Chelsea would certainly take that.

09:41 PM

80 mins: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are taking plenty of risks here. Playing out from the back and giving the ball away in dangerous areas. This should surely be full lockdown mode.

Modric is off and replaced by Ceballos.

09:38 PM

77 mins: Real Madrid 2 Chelsea 0

Lampard replaces Thiago Silva and Knate with Mount and Gallagher. That feels like a risk when another goal will almost certainly kill off the tie.

Munt’s first involvement is to commit a clumsy foul on Carvajal.

09:32 PM

GOAL (Real Madrid)

There’s the second…and the tie?

Madrid take the corner short and it’s just too simple for them as the ball is cut back to Asensio. His powerful left-footed strike is to Much for Kepa and Madrid double their lead.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid scores the 2nd goal Real Madrid v Chelsea

09:32 PM

71 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

There’s 20 minutes to go here and you’d expect this is where Madrid start to turn the screw as Chelsea start to tire.

The visitors remain compact though. A 1-0 loss would feel like a win in all honesty.

09:30 PM

70 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Asensio is on for Rodrygo and Rudiger is on for Camavinga.

09:29 PM

67 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

The atmosphere at the Bernabeu is flat. It’s as if they are just expecting Madrid to score again but they aren’t yet responding. This will be a real waste if they don’t at least double this lead before the end.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Wesley Fofana of Chelsea challenge during the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal First Leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

09:25 PM

64 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Havertz replaces Felix and Chalobah is on for Sterling. Lampard has moved Chelsea back into a back five.

09:24 PM

63 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Madrid do feel as if they are coasting a little here…just as I say that Vinicius skips past Reece James and lays off a neat pass to Camavinga.

A wild miss follows.

09:22 PM

60 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Cucurella has moved out to left back as Chelsea look to shut up shop here.

It looks as though Havertz and Chalobah are coming on.

09:18 PM

RED CARD (Chelsea)

Ben Chilwell is off…and deservedly so.

He’s caught out by a ball over the top and pulls back Rodrygo right on the edge of the Chelsea box.

There’s not complaints from Chelsea or Chilwell. Is that acknowledgement of the validity of the decision or just a lack of passion?

Probably both.

Ben Chilwell of Chelsea fouls Rodrygo of Real Madrid and isa sent off Real Madrid v Chelsea

Rodrygo of Real Madrid is fouled by Ben Chilwell of Chelsea, which results in a Red Card for Ben Chilwell, during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea

09:15 PM

55 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Fernandez has plenty of time in the middle of the park if Chelsea can keep hold of the ball for long enough to allow him to properly dictate play.

A Real counter is well handled by Fofana.

09:13 PM

52 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are all at sea here. Giving the ball away in terrible positions and then failing to recover their errors. If Madrid focus here, they will score again.

Cucurella is coming on to replace the injured Koulibaly.

09:10 PM

50 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Vinicius is at it again, flying round Chelsea’s defence on the left. His pull-back ball is squared to Modric for whips one just inches over the bar.

Kepa was beaten there.

Vinicus Junior of Real Madrid and Reece James of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

09:09 PM

49 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Koulibaly gets horribly caught out off a simple Courtois clearance. He does well to get back and cover his error but that was a very dangerous situation of his own making.

To make matters worse, Koulibaly looks to have tweaked hamstring.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Rodrygo (L) vies with Chelsea's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Chelsea FC at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid

09:07 PM

47 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Kante makes a smart interception and Chelsea break but as soon as Chilwell looks up to cross there’s no one in the box, halting the attack.

Felix gets off a snap shot from the edge of the box but Courtois makes an easy save.

09:04 PM

We’re underway in the second half

Can Chelsea get back into this? Or at the very least stay in the tie.

09:04 PM

No changes for either side

Lampard must have been tempted. Perhaps dropping to four at the back and bringing another forward on to offer more of an outlet?

Would allow Chelsea’s backline to fan wider and attempt to negate Madrid’s lethal wingers.

08:59 PM

Madrid pouring on the pressure

Real Madrid recorded eight shots on target in this match; the joint-most that Chelsea have faced in the first half of a UEFA Champions League game on record (since 2003-04). Cosh.

08:58 PM

08:53 PM

WATCH: Benzema puts Madrid ahead

08:50 PM

HALF TIME: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea will be relieved to get to the break just 1-0 down because they were much the worse side in that first half.

A bounce here, a touch there and Chelsea could be at least a couple down here.

They are struggling to keep Madrid in front of them and there are simply too many occasions where Madrid are breaking in two on two or three on three situations.

As for the hosts, they will be a little disappointed not be further ahead on the balance of play. One strike for the visitors changes this tie; Madrid will know that but a Chelsea goal feels a long way off at present.

08:47 PM

43 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Fofana’s torrid half continues as he’s dispossessed by Valverde who breaks quickly. He has three men up in support with him but he sees only glory and takes the shot on himself.

Kepa saves.

08:45 PM

It’s been that sort of half for Chelsea

Chelsea's Raheem Sterling, right, gestures after missing a chance during the Champions League quarter final first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Chelsea

08:44 PM

40 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea’s latest attack is extinguished with the minimum of fuss and there’s ‘oooos’ from the crowd as Benzema lays off a delicate back-heel to Rodrygo.

Vinicius’s ensuing cross is uncharacteristically low on quality.

08:41 PM

38 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

There’s that very moment. Courtois cuts off a Reece James cross and Madrid break but how on earth is there a three on three at the back for Chelsea!?

Madrid have been very good in the last 20 minutes or so but Chelsea’s system does not seem to be working at all well.

08:39 PM

36 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have the chance to break but again they give it away inside their own half. You feel as is Madrid are just waiting for Chelsea to present them with an opportunity at the moment.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid is challenged by Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

08:37 PM

34 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Rodrygo and Benzema link up nicely after another loose Chelsea pass is intercepted. Rodrygo gets away a shot from a narrow angle but Kepa is up to the task.

Chelsea need the half-time whistle to regroup.

08:34 PM

31 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Lampard has to change something here you feel. Chelsea are soaking up wave after wave of Madrid pressure without any means of turning the tide seemingly.

Modric and Kroos are growing into the game at an alarming rate.

08:32 PM

28 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are way too open here. Madrid are allowing them to have the ball before launching devastating counter attacks.

Whats more, Chelsea have no outlet when they do win it back.

08:28 PM

25 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Incredible from Vinicius, who beats Fofana with ease before lifting a clever chip over Kepa.

Thiago Silva is there on the line to clear but Chelsea need to grab a hold of this.

08:26 PM

22 mins: Real Madrid 1 Chelsea 0

Chelsea are nearly level moments after going behind.

James whips a ball into the Madrid box from the left where Sterling and Militao are in a tangle. It isn’t quite clear wh the ball comes off but Courtois is down to make a smart save to his left.

08:23 PM

GOAL (Real Madrid)

It did feel like it was coming but it’s poor defending from Chelsea. Carvajal has plpenty of times to clip a simple ball into the Chelsea box where Vinicius is waiting.

His touch forces a save from Kepa but the rebound falls perfectly for Karim Benzema.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with Vinicius Junior

08:19 PM

16 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Vinicius goes down the theatrically inside the box. He wants a penalty but the referee does not look at all interested.

Madrid are just putting the squeeze on here. Pressing high and forcing errors from Chelsea.

Valverde wins the ball off Fernandez and hits a powerful if slightly wild strike over Kepa’s bar.

08:17 PM

14 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

They’ve said it on comms and I’ll say it here…the ball over the top is on for Chelsea, they just need to time the run correctly.

08:15 PM

12 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Kepa is called into action as Benzeman and Vinicius linked up nicely down the left before the former unleashes a shot from an acute angle.

A warning shot for Chelsea.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga saves from Real Madrid's Karim Benzema

08:14 PM

11 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea have settled well here. Far better I think than many thought they would. You can’t say Lampard’s compact selection is troubling Madrid yet but the visitors do look solid enough.

Benzema pulls the trigger on a speculative shot but it’s easily blocked.

08:11 PM

Two former Chelsea managers…and one current one

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard before the match

08:10 PM

7 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

At the other end Camavinga is booked for a challenge on Sterling. 1-1 on yellows inside ten minutes here.

Ref looks a tad card happy…dangerous.

Raheem Sterling of Chelsea is challenged by Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

08:08 PM

6 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Decent start this for Chelsea but they do have a problem here as Vinicius draws a foul from Fofana who’s booked by the French referee. He’s going to be under serious pressure for the rest of the evening now.

08:07 PM

4 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Modric gives the ball away sloppily and again it’s Kante driving into the Real half. Felix looks to cut a ball across the six-yard box but it’s soon cleared.

08:05 PM

2 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

From nowhere, Chelsea are in. Neat work from Kante sees Felix freed in the Madrid half. Militao does well to get back and trouble the Chelsea forward but Felix still gets his shot off but it’s straight at Courtois.

Joao Felix of Chelsea has a shot during the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

08:04 PM

1 mins: Real Madrid 0 Chelsea 0

Chelsea sit deep early but Real’s early passing is sharp and accurate – they are picking their way through the visitors in these early exchanges.

08:02 PM

We’re underway

Here we go…

07:59 PM

The man in the middle

Tonight’s referee is France’s Francois Letexier.

07:57 PM

The teams are in the tunnel…

…the atmosphere is bubbling nicely.

Glenn Hoddle on BT Sport says Chelsea have to go back to Stamford Bridge with something to play for.

I couldn’t agree more Glenn.

Darren Fletcher has just called Chelsea’s task in ths tie ‘impossible’. Bridge too far for me.

07:50 PM

Quick stat dump

Real Madrid have now scored in their last 30 home knockout Champions League matches

Karim Benzema’s last ten Champions League goals have been scored against English clubs

Chelsea have only lost one of their seven games against Real Madrid in European competition.They have the lowest percentage of losses against Real Madrid (14 per cent) of any side to have played them five plus times in Europe

Raheem Sterling has scored 27 goals in the UEFA Champions League, the second most of any Englishman after Wayne Rooney (30). Sterling has been involved in five open play goal-ending sequences in the competition this season, the most of any Chelsea player

07:44 PM

Madrid’s fearsome record against English clubs

Real’s four knockout Champions League ties prior to this one have come against English clubs – they’ve won every one of them.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Liverpool again…and now Chelsea.

Should they win this tie they would likely face Manchester City in the last four for a chance to become the ultimate Premier League slayers.

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior vies with Liverpool's French defender Ibrahima Konate (down) during the UEFA Champions League last 16 second leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Liverpool FC at the Santiago Bernabeu

07:33 PM

‘We are not here to make up the numbers’

Kepa Arrizabalaga speaks…

In our minds, obviously, we know that we are playing in the Champions League, and we know the respect it deserves. If you only have a poor 20-minute spell over the course of a tie – or even less – you can be knocked out. We are well aware of it.

So, we are respectful of the competition. But we are among the last remaining eight teams, so it’s obvious that we are dreaming of winning the Champions League. We know how difficult it is, but we are going to do all we can. We take it step by step, match by match, to try to go as far as possible

We are not here to make up the numbers.

07:29 PM

Joao Felix…

He’s shown glimpses and flashes of genius but in truth Felix still has not yet delivered on his undoubted promise since joining Chelsea.

Long story short, he needs to start putting the ball in the back of the net but history suggests he might just struggle.

Felix has failed to win or score against Real Madrid when playing for Atletico Madrid.

Joao Felix of Chelsea arrives prior to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

07:21 PM

‘Real Madrid are favourites and I understand why’

Frank Lampard, speaks…

For our players, some young players that we’ve got in the squad, we’ve got some trophy winners in the squad too, but the Champions League quarter-finals is always going to be a big occasion and we have to play to the occasion, because levels go up at this stage of the competition. We have to come here with a belief that we can perform under that pressure.

There’s pressure on both teams because of the size of both clubs and I think when you get to this stage, whatever the reason is, there will be pressure. Real Madrid are favourites and I understand why because of the difficulties of our season

07:06 PM

Chelsea team analysis

By dropping one player from the forward line and picking three central midfielders, Frank Lampard has set his stall out here.

Chelsea are going to try and keep things as tight as they can in this first leg and hopefully bring the tie back to Stamford Bridge still in the balance.

As is often the case for Chelsea, their main attacking threat is going to come from Reece James and Ben Chilwell down the flanks and as such the selection of three midfielders could offer those two licence to get further forward in the knowledge they have cover behind them.

Lampard has a smart football brain but can he outfox Carlo Ancelotti?

06:58 PM

Chelsea have arrived

Ben Chilwell and Reece James of Chelsea inspect the pitch prior to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea arrives prior to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Thiago Silva of Chelsea arrives prior to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

Frank Lampard, Caretaker Manager of Chelsea, arrives prior to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between Real Madrid and Chelsea FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

06:52 PM

Chelsea’s engine room is back

The importance of the return of N’Golo Kante to this Chelsea side cannot be overestimated. When fit and firing, he is the glue which holds them together and a good result for Chelsea here is as close to contingent on Kante playing well as it’s possible to be.

He’s shown an aptitude for rising to the challenge before though.

The importance of the return of Kante to this Chelsea side cannot be overestimated. When fit and firing, he is the glue which holds this side together and a good result for Chelsea here is as close to contingent on Kante playing well as it’s possible to be.

06:38 PM

Full starting XIs

Real Madrid

Courtois, Carvajal, Eder Militao, Alaba, Camavinga, Modric, Valverde, Kroos, Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Subs: Vallejo, Nacho, Hazard, Asensio, Lunin, Odriozola, Lucas, Tchouameni, Ceballos, Rudiger, Mariano, Lopez.

Chelsea

Arrizabalaga, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva, Koulibaly, James, Kante, Fernandez, Kovacic, Chilwell, Sterling, Joao Felix.

Subs: Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Mudryk, Mendy, Mount, Zakaria, Ziyech, Gallagher, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Cucurella.

06:37 PM

Chelsea welcome back key stars

N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva both start for Chelsea this evening. Kai Havertz is on the bench. Full XI to follow shortly.

06:35 PM

Madrid selection

Carlo Ancelotti’s selection tonight is an intriguing one, especially at the back. Eduardo Camavinga, usually a central midfielder, looks as if he is sliding in at left back with David Alaba partnering Eder Militao in the middle.

The selection could be driven by a need to give Reece James plenty to think about defensively. Camavinga and Vinicius bombing down the left flank is enough to terrify anyone but may also go someway to nullifying James as an attacking force.

He is arguably Chelsea’s most potent creative threat.

06:25 PM

Look away Chelsea fans

Last season’s second leg between these two at this venue was a true classic which ended in heartbreaking style for Chelsea.

06:19 PM

Bullish Boehly

Chelsea are going to win 3-0 tonight. I tell the fans: have lots of faith

The latter statement there is certainly true. Chelsea have not scored in three and now face one of the toughest away dates in European football.

Chelsea's US owner Todd Boehly (R) reacts after the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second-leg football match between Chelsea and Borrusia Dortmund at Stamford Bridge

06:13 PM

The two starting XIs

06:13 PM

No place for Rudiger

Former Chelsea centre back Antonio Rudiger will start on the bench for Real Madrid this evening.

06:11 PM

Valverde set to be available

Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga were all rested at the weekend as Madrid fell 3-2 to a spirited Villarreal side.

They are all set to be back in the mix this evening for Carlo Ancelotti, as is Fede Valverde – despite allegedly punching an opponent after the game.

The Uruguayan claims Alex Baena directed a personal comment at him – an allegation Baena has denied.

Baena has filed a complaint to the police but presently there is little to suggest Valverde will not be available this evening.

Villarreal's Alex Baena grabs Real Madrid's Federico Valverde by the shirt during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid

06:08 PM

Chelsea at a crossroads

Has Chelsea’s season already come off the tracks? Yes is probably the answer but the only thing maintaining their respectability is their presence at this stage of this competition.

They are underdogs, and rightly so, for this quarter-final but this would not be the first time this competition has drawn the best out of a Chelsea squad who have been simultaneously poor domestically.

In Lampard, they have a man at the helm who played a key role in one of those seasons and while the echoes of Munich in 2012 are but a distant memory for Chelsea fans ensconced in this current malaise, they do at least offer some hope.

The true scope of ‘some’ in that context though feels rather feeble. Time will tell.

Chelsea's Frank Lampard celebrates with the trophy following the UEFA Champions League Final at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

06:02 PM

Big night at the Bernabeu

By Ella Bebbington

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

The last two winners of the UEFA Champions League will face each other in the first leg of their quarter-final tie at the Santiago Bernabéu. This match will see the teams face each other in the knockout stages for the third consecutive season as both teams hope to advance to next month’s semi-finals.

So what are the key talking points? Carlo Ancelotti’s reunion with Chelsea seems a good place to start Tonight will see Ancelotti face off against his former team Chelsea after he departed as manager in 2011. Since then, Ancelotti has worked at PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Everton before returning to Real in 2021. Last season he did the double, winning La Liga title and the Champions League in Paris.

With Ancelotti has thrived at Real since his return, Chelsea have struggled all season long, and are currently undergoing a managerial change that now sees club legend Frank Lampard back as interim manager.

Ancelotti showed his support for Lampard’s appointment, saying: “Having 20 years more experience than him is not going to be decisive. He was a great player, a fantastic professional, and he knows very well what can happen in a game like this.”

Despite this, Real still head into tonight’s game as firm favourites against a Chelsea side struggling for confidence. Line-up expectations In their last game against Villarreal, Real suffered a 3-2 defeat.

Ancelotti opted to rest several players from the team, including the likes of Luka Modric, Eder Militao and Federico Valverde, so it is expected that these players will return to the starting XI. Mason Mount and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s last game against Wolves but both trained on Monday, meaning they could be in contention to start.

Stay with us for full coverage.