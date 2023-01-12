Todd and Julie Chrisley denied bail, delay in prison sentences

Julie and Todd Chrisley face continued legal repercussions for convictions on charges of bank and tax fraud. (Photo: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Former reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will begin their prison sentences in less than a week.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars’ request for bail pending their appeal has been denied, according to multiple reports. Their request to delay their surrender by 21 days was also rejected.

The Chrisleys were convicted in June of having defrauded banks out of $30 million in loans and dodged tax bills in the pst few years, even attempting to hide the income they received from their USA show. She was also found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

In November, Todd was sentenced to serve 12 years, while his wife was given seven years behind bars at separate facilities in Florida: the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola for him and, for her, the Federal Correctional Institution Marianna. They were ordered to begin their sentences Jan. 17 and to serve 16 months of probation afterward.

The two have always denied the charges, and they’ve argued that a former employee perpetrated the offenses without their knowledge.

Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to their legal representative for comment.

They have spoken about their convictions on their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, with Todd saying in November that it had made him lean more heavily on religion.

“In this storm that we’re in, I feel like I’m closer to God than I’ve ever been,” he said on the pod following the sentencing. “But I find myself screaming out, because, you know, in the Bible, it says to scream out to God, to cry out to God. And, you know, with what we’re going through right now, you’ve heard me do that. You’ve heard me say, ‘God, please, I’m crying out to you. I don’t know what else to do. I’m asking for the truth to be revealed. I’m asking for you to shed light where there is darkness. I’m asking for our enemies to be exposed.'”

What remains unclear is what will happen with their family’s shows. When the Chrisleys were sentenced, a person familiar with the situation told Yahoo Entertainment that some episodes of their flagship show that were filmed before their trial would air, but no decisions had been made about the future. The latest episode of Chrisley Knows Best premiered in August.

Todd and Julie married in 1996, and they share three children: 16-year-old son Grayson, daughter Savannah, 25, and son Chase, 26. He has two older children, Lindsie and Kyle, with ex-wife Teresa Terry.