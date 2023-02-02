Todd and Julie Chrisley are doing ‘really well’ in prison, where they are running card games and sharing the word of God, daughter says

Todd and Julie Chrisley in an episode of “Chrisley Knows Best.”USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Todd and Julie Chrisley are keeping busy in prison, according to daughter Savannah Chrisley.

Savannah said her dad is working in the prison chapel and spreading the word of God.

Her mom, meanwhile, is playing cards and making friends with other inmates.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are making the most of their prison sentences thus far, according to daughter Savannah Chrisley, who recounted her parents’ newfound penitentiary pastimes in a Tuesday podcast episode.

“It makes my heart happy to know that my parents are okay,” Savannah Chrisley said on her “Unlocked” podcast released this week.

Todd and Julie Chrisley began their combined 19-year fraud sentences in mid-January after a judge sentenced them to 12 years and seven years respectively. The reality television stars best known for their USA Network show “Chrisley Knows Best” were convicted last year of defrauding banks out of more than $30 million by providing fake financial statements making them look wealthier than they were.

Todd Chrisley is serving his sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie Chrisley is in custody at the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

Savannah Chrisley said on her podcast, which was recorded approximately one week after her parents reported to prison, that she had the chance to see her parents over the weekend, which gave her a sense of hope and peace.

Todd Chrisley has been working in the prison chapel and sharing the word of God with his fellow inmates ever since he arrived in Florida, according to his daughter.

“I could never be more proud of my dad and the man that he is,” Savannah Chrisley said. “I get to hear all these people’s stories and how he’s affecting their lives and encouraging change. Just all the people who are coming to know Jesus in that place is absolutely amazing.”

Todd Chrisley is permitted to communicate with the outside world via email and phone in his minimum security prison, a permission of which his daughter said the family has been taking advantage.

“So dad, he’s doing pretty good. There are days that are tough. We talk to him, we email him,” she said. “So for that, I am forever grateful.”

Julie Chrisley, meanwhile, is doing “really well,” according to her daughter, who acknowledged that it sounds “crazy” to describe her mother’s prison sentence with such positivity.

“She’s made friends. She’s keeping busy, she’s going to church, she’s working,” Savannah Chrisley said.

The Chrisley matriarch is also apparently helping pass the time with a good old-fashioned game of cards.

“She’s playing some Spades, and when I tell you, she is running a dog on everyone,” Savannah Chrisley said. “Anyone that knows my family knows that Spades is our game. It’s what we play.”

The Chrisley’s 25-year-old daughter took legal custody of the couple’s two minor children, Grayson, 16, and Chloe, 10. During the podcast she described how the Chrisley children have been handling their parents’ difficult departure.

She also said she’s working with her parent’s lawyers who plan to appeal their sentences later this month.

