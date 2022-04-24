‘Today’ Show Host With Barbara Walters In Mid-’70s Was 82 – The Hamden Journal

He joined Today and covered President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation, the end of the Vietnam War, and the American Bicentennial during his two years as a part of the morning show.

Hartz was born on Feb. 3, 1940, in Tulsa, Okla., the fifth child of Rev. Marvin Dillard Hartz, an Assembly of God minister, and Helen Elvira (Potter) Hartz.

After college, he was hired as a reporter for KOTV in Tulsa and hosted “Sun Up,” the channel’s morning show. He progressed there to news director, then was tapped by NBC in New York.

He became anchor of the evening newscasts on WNBC, the network’s flagship local station. By 1974, Today came calling, and he took over the coveted slot next to Walters.

By 1976, Walters left to become ABC’s evening news coanchor, and Jane Pauley was brought aboard. Her low-key style was viewed by executives as the same as Hartz, and a determination was made to bring in Tom Brokaw for balance.