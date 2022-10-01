Today in History for October 2nd

The Telegraph

Crassus – the very modern tycoon of ancient Rome who met a sticky end

In Rome the wealth of Crassus was legendary. Pliny the Elder estimated the value of his estate to be roughly equal to the entire annual budget of the Roman Republic. Comparisons to the present are difficult, but for a sense of scale, the UK’s annual budget last year was more than a thousand billion pounds. Yet the expression today is “as rich as Croesus”, a King of Lydia 500 years earlier (and a comparative minnow), not “as rich as Crassus”. The latter’s name has faded.