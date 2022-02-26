Today in History for February 27th

Reuters Videos

Africa business: five stories making headlines

STORY: These are five stories making the business headlines in sub-Saharan Africa this week.First up, South Africa’s labor department and Chinese tech giant Huawei.The former is negotiating a possible out-of-court settlement with a subsidiary of the latter – according to Huawei and a government official.Authorities took Huawei Technologies South Africa to court this month, stating it had not met a requirement that 60% of workers be South African.Another legal dispute is playing out between Nigeria and JP Morgan.A court in the UK capital London began to hear a lawsuit on Wednesday (February 23) in which Nigeria claims more than $1.7bn for the U.S. bank’s role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal.The civil suit relates to the purchase by energy majors Shell and Eni of the offshore OPL 245 oilfield in Nigeria. JP Morgan has said it is “confident that it acted appropriately”.Oil also making headlines in Namibia, where TotalEnergies said on Thursday (February 24) that it has made a significant discovery of light oil and associated gas off the coast.A source told Reuters the find – the second major discovery off Namibia’s coast in a month – was more than 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent.In Ethiopia on Tuesday (February 22), Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced plans to open up the banking industry.It’s one of the last major sectors of the economy still to be liberalized since Abiy took office in 2018.And lastly diamond company De Beers is bringing its sales activities back to Botswana’s capital Gaborone.Pre-sale viewings were moved from Botswana in May 2020, when travel restrictions prevented international customers from flying to the Southern African country amid the global health crisis.