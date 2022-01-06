‘Today’ Co-Anchor Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For Covid, In Isolation – The Hamden Journal

Today co-anchor Hoda Kotb, who has tested positive for Covid and missed this morning’s show, says she’s “feeling good” while isolating at home.

Kotb’s absence was explained this morning by Today news anchor Craig Melvin. “We should mention here before we get to the news that the reason Hoda is off is, like many others, she tested positive for Covid,” Melvin said on-air. “But Hoda tells us she’s doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.”

Kotb later tweeted, “Thx for well wishes! Feeling good..cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear!”

The popular morning show anchor is the latest TV personality to miss work due to quarantining after positive Covid tests or exposure, including The View‘s Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines and NBC’s Late Night host Seth Meyers. All were vaccinated and boosted, and are reportedly experiencing mild cases of Covid while remaining isolated at home. NBC’s Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has said he tested positive at the beginning of his show’s holiday break and is back at work.

The TV absences arrive as the Omicron variant of Covid has surged throughout the country.