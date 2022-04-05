‘To All the Boys’ Spinoff ‘XO, Kitty’ Starts Production In Seoul; Adds New Cast Members

Netflix’s “XO, Kitty,” the spinoff of its “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” trilogy, has started production in Seoul, South Korea, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Netflix paired the production announcement with several new casting details.

Joining in series regular roles are Choi Min-yeong who is playing Dae; Anthony Keyvan will play Q; Gia Kim will play Yuri; Sang Heon Lee will play Min Ho; Peter Thurnwald will play Alex; and Regan Aliyah will play Juliana.

In recurring roles are “Lost’s” Yunjin Kim as Jina; Michael K Lee as Professor Lee; and Jocelyn Shelfo as Madison.

As previously reported by TheWrap, Anna Cathcart will reprise her role as Kitty from the “To All the Boys” movies.

This first season of “XO, Kitty” will be directed by Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky and Katina Medina Mora.

Awesomeness Studios and ACE Entertainment will distribute the show, with Jenny Han serving as creator and co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Sascha Rothchild. Matt Kaplan of ACE Entertainment will also serve as executive producer.

The young adult romantic comedy will span 10, 30-minute episodes for its first season.

Here’s the show’s logline: Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.