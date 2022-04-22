TNT’s Charles Barkley on Minnesota Timberwolves after Game 3: ‘They’re dumber than rocks’

TNT analyst Charles Barkley rarely holds back on his opinions.

And with the Minnesota Timberwolves giving up a 26-point lead to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday en route to the Grizzlies’ 104-95 Game 3 victory on his network, Barkley had some pointed words for the losing team.

“Tell you what though, one of my things that I always believe happened tonight,” Barkley said during TNT’s postgame studio highlights. “I don’t believe that there’s dumb kids; I think they just have bad parents. These Timberwolves are dumb because their coaches are dumb.”

Want some more Barkley quotes on the Timberwolves?

“These dudes let a team have a 21-0 run and didn’t call a timeout,” Barkley said off-hand during the first-half highlights.

“I said it at halftime, this has got to be one of the dumbest teams. All that talent and they’re dumber than rocks,” he continued on Minnesota.

“When they have to think, they can’t think,” he said in response to fellow ‘Inside the NBA’ analyst Kenny Smith about the Timberwolves’ inability to produce in half-court offense.

“I’m so frustrated with this. One thing I can’t stand is stupidity on the basketball court. You can lose a game, but you can’t just go out there (and play like that),” he said during the highlights of the game-deciding fourth quarter.

“I don’t even know if you can call that a choke. They lost by 10 (it was actually nine). When you lose by two and blow a big lead … that was embarrassing for basketball. The coaching staff at Minnesota should be just as embarrassed as the players,” Barkley finished as TNT switched to the late game.

Memphis leads the series at 2-1 after the Game 3 win, with Game 4 upcoming on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Apr 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Xavier Tillman (2) is guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: TNT’s Charles Barkley says Minnesota Timberwolves ‘dumber then rocks’