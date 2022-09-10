Tituss Burgess, Rev Run & Pentatonix Holiday Specials Disney+ – The Hamden Journal

Disney+ is doubling down on the holidays.

The streamer has unveiled three new unscripted holiday specials.

Best in Snow is hosted by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess, Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays features the eponymous a capella group and Run D.M.C’s Rev Run is making The Hip Hop Nutcracker.

The specials were unveiled by Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television at the company’s D23 expo.

Best in Snow introduces teams from around the world as they’re transported to a magical snowy village, Snowdome, and into a competition for the title of Best in Snow. With the help of Snowdome’s finest carvers, teams transform 10-foot, 20-ton blocks of snow into creations inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios, and The Muppets Studios. It also features musical performances by Tituss Burgess, Kermit the Frog, and DCappella.

Best in Snow is produced by Six West Media and Milojo Productions.

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays follows the a capella group, which is struggling to find inspiration for their annual holiday album, and the clock is ticking. To make matters worse, their well-intentioned but misguided manager mistakenly locks them in a magic mailroom.

It is produced by Done+Dusted and exec produced by Ashley Edens, David Jammy and Katy Mullan.

Finally, The Hip Hop Nutcracker sees Rev Run brings audiences on a hip-hop reimagining of The Nutcracker ballet set in New York City, as inspired by the live stage phenomenon touring the U.S.

It will feature Caché Melvin, Allison Holker Boss, Stephen “tWitch’ Boss, Comfort Fedoke, Du-Shant “Fik-shun” Stegall, Viktor White, BDash, Kevin “Konkrete” Davis” and dancers Mikhail Baryshnikov, Tiler Peck, Kida TheGreat AKA Kida Burns, the Jabbawockeez.

It is produced by Done+Dusted and exec produced by Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, Jennifer Weber, Eva Price and NappyTabs. Nikki Parsons is director.

The news was part of Disney’s Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza! session, hosted by Lilly Singh and Raven-Symoné.

Davis oversees Disney Branded Television, which is behind original kids and family series and movies, and scripted and unscripted content for Disney+ and also programming for preschoolers, kids 6-14 and family content to Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD, globally.

She said, “At Disney Branded Television, we create shows full of magic, adventure, thrill and heart that resonate with audiences around the world. Our announcements today spotlight the breadth and depth of our commitment to entertaining fans of all ages, across animation, live action series and movies, unscripted and documentaries.”