Title fights official, but one fighter misses weight

ABU DHABI – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Friday’s official UFC 280 fighter weigh-ins.
The early weigh-ins took place at the UFC host hotel in Abu Dhabi and precede the ceremonial weigh-ins for the fans, which take place at 8 a.m. ET at Etihad Arnea in Abu Dhabi. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event, which has a main card on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPNews and ESPN+.
Among those weighing in are former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA, 21-8 UFC) and Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC), who meet for the vacant 155-pound title in the main event, and bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (21-3 MMA, 13-3 UFC) and ex-titleholder T.J. Dillashaw (17-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC), who meet in the co-feature.
The featherweight preliminary bout between Zubaira Tukhugov and Lucas Almeida was officially announced as canceled just minutes before weigh-ins began due to a medical issue.
The full UFC 280 weigh-in results include:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 2 p.m. ET)
-
Charles Oliveira (154.5) vs. Islam Makhachev (154.5) – for vacant lightweight title
-
Champ Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. T.J. Dillashaw (135) – for bantamweight title
-
Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs. Petr Yan (136)
-
Beneil Dariush (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)
-
Katlyn Chookagian (127.5)* vs. Manon Fiorot (125.5)
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPNews/ESPN+, 10 a.m. ET)
-
Sean Brady (171) vs. Belal Muhammad (170)
-
Caio Borralho (186) vs. Makhmud Muradov (185.5)
-
Nikita Krylov (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (206)
-
Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5) vs. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (171)
-
AJ Dobson (185) vs. Armen Petrosyan (186)
-
Malcolm Gordon (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)
-
Lina Lansberg (135) vs. Karol Rosa (135)
* Chookagian misses weight by 1.5 pounds
