Titans’ Treylon Burks holds on for spectacular TD catch despite violent blow to the head

Dec 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) is hit by Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) as he makes a touchdown catch during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Treylon Burks made a stunning touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. He paid a price in the process.

With the Eagles leading the Titans, 7-0 in the first quarter, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill looked to Burks in the end zone on a second-down pass from the Philadelphia 34-yard line. Burks was flanked by a pair of Eagles defenders on the pass over the middle that threaded the Eagles secondary and hit Burks in the hands near the goal line.

Burks snagged the ball with Eagles cornerback Josiah Scott draped on his back, then took a violent helmet-to-helmet blow from safety Marcus Epps on his way to the ground.

Somehow, he held onto the ball for the score. In a scary scene, he remained motionless on his back for several moments after the catch. He was eventually able to walk off the field to the Titans locker room.

Epps, meanwhile, was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play. He remained in the game.

The Titans announced that Burks was being evaluated for further injury, but didn’t initially provide further details of his diagnosis.