Titans to release seven-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones after one season

The Julio Jones experiment is over in Nashville after one season.

The Tennessee Titans are releasing the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver, a person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to the USA TODAY Network. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity, as the team has yet to announce move.

Jones’ release is a post-June 1 designation, according to a person with knowledge of the move, which means the Titans will carry his full cap number until June 2. That’s when Tennessee will gain $9.5 million in cap space.

A longtime Atlanta Falcons standout, Jones was traded to the Titans last season with high expectations and the hope that he could lift the team into Super Bowl contention. But his time with Tennessee was marred by injury, as he played just 10 games due to a lingering hamstring issue. He had just 31 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown in 2021.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones leaves the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn.

Titans star receiver A.J. Brown, who campaigned on social media to bring Jones to Nashville, took to Twitter to say his goodbye to the perennial Pro Bowler.

“You have taught me a lot in a short period of time,” Brown said. “I’m grateful to be apart of (your) journey. You’re the reason why I started to begin to play this game. A HOF receiver is what you are and what I strive to be one day.

“Thank you, I’ll take it from here!” Brown continued. “Salute!”

Jones was a first-round pick by the Falcons in 2011.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Julio Jones: Titans to cut seven-time Pro Bowl WR after one year