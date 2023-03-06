Titans reportedly plan to wear Oilers uniforms during 2023 home game

The Tennessee Titans were originally the Houston Oilers before the team relocated. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans will reportedly welcome back an iconic uniform combination this upcoming season. The Titans reportedly plan to wear their throwback Oilers jersey for one home game in 2023, according to the official team reporter, Jim Wyatt.

“The plan is to wear them for a home game in 2023. The exact game is still TBD, but I’ve already said I suspect it will be for the game vs the Texans,” Wyatt wrote in a fan mailbag article Sunday. “Wouldn’t that make the most sense?

Originally founded as the Houston Oilers in 1960 as part of the AFL, the team typically wore its iconic light blue, grey or white helmets with a red stripe over the top of the center with an oil rig as the logo. The jerseys, meanwhile, matched the helmet with its colorways.

The franchise remained the Oilers even after it relocated to Nashville in 1997. But two years later in 1999, the then-Tennessee Oilers officially became the Tennessee Titans and changed the logo to the one everyone knows today. The Titans did wear the Oilers logo before, though: In a 2009 preseason game with the Buffalo Bills to honor the 50th anniversary of the AFL.

Plenty of teams have worn their throwback uniforms in recent years after the league loosened its restrictions on helmets and alternate jerseys. Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk teased a possible Oilers day during the 2022 owner’s meetings when she said she was “actively working on making throwback jerseys possible in the near future.” Now, it seems as though that time is 2023, if only for one game.