Titans reportedly extend DT Jeffery Simmons on 4-year, $94 million contract

Jeffery Simmons tallied 21 sacks in the past four years for the Titans. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is now the second-highest-paid player at his position. He reportedly signed a four-year, $94 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Simmons’ $23.5 million average annual value is now behind only Los Angeles’ Rams DT Aaron Donald’s $31.6 million AAV, per Over the Cap.

Simmons, 25, tallied 21 sacks since the Titans took him No. 19 in 2019 — 16 of which came in the past two seasons alone. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of the past two seasons as the anchor of Mike Vrabel’s defense.