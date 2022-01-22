Titans INT upheld on a very, very close call

The spirit of instant replay reviews is plays should only be overturned if there is conclusive evidence the call on the field was wrong. NFL officials don’t often follow that.

On Saturday, it certainly wasn’t conclusive that the ground helped Titans defensive back Amani Hooker grab an interception. It was so close, you could watch the replay dozens of times and still not know. Two people could watch the replay and have differing opinions.

It was really close. But ultimately, Hooker’s play was called an interception on the field and that play stood. Bengals fans probably weren’t happy with the ruling.

It was a phenomenal play by Hooker. He stuck with it after the pass bounced off Samaje Perine’s hands and grabbed it right before it hit the ground. Just because it was a fantastic play doesn’t mean there wasn’t some controversy attached. The Titans tied the game right after Hooker’s interception on a touchdown catch by A.J. Brown.

A week after the Bengals’ win over the Las Vegas Raiders included a controversial ruling, there was more to talk about when it came to the officials.