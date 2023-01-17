Titans hire 49ers executive Ran Carthon as general manager

The Tennessee Titans have hired Ran Carthon as their new general manager, ESPN’s Dianna Russini and Jeff Darlington report.

Carthon, 41, has spent two seasons as the director of player personnel for the San Francisco 49ers. He previously spent five seasons as the director of pro personnel in San Francisco. Carthon played two NFL seasons as a backup running back and return specialist for the Indianapolis Colts from 2005-06.

Carthon takes over for ex-Titans general manger Jon Robinson, who was fired after a Week 13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Robinson oversaw the trade of A.J. Brown to the Eagles last offseason. Brown tallied 119 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the 35-10 win en route to his first All-Pro season. Robinson served as Tennessee’s general manager for seven seasons.

The Titans lost their last seven games of the season following a 7-3 start. They missed the playoffs after a Week 18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with the AFC South title at stake. The Titans fired offensive coordinator Todd Downing and three other assistants after the late-season collapse.

Ran Carthon has a big job in figuring out a path for the Titans. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn, File)

Carthon will be tasked alongside head coach Mike Vrabel with retooling a tepid offense that finished 30th in the league in yards and 28th in scoring this season. The biggest decision will come at quarterback.

Ryan Tannehill has one year and $27 million remaining on his contract and will be 35 years old when next season starts. He missed five games this season with an ankle injury. The Titans were thin at quarterback behind their injured starter. Rookie Malik Willis wasn’t ready and struggled while throwing three interceptions and zero touchdowns across eight games that included three starts. The Titans opted to sign and start untested journeyman Joshua Dobbs for the pivotal season finale against Jacksonville.

Vrabel told reporters during his season-ending news conference that he wants Tannehill to “get as healthy as he possibly can and go and be our quarterback.” He also declined to commit to Tannehill for next season.

“Let’s get everybody healthy and see where everybody is at, then we can make some decisions,” Vrabel said.

The Titans have multiple options with Tannehill, including restructuring his contract or outright releasing him for salary cap relief. Meanwhile, All-Pro running back Derrick Henry is 29 years old and has led the NFL in carries three different seasons. Carthon will oversee whether the Titans give it another run with this core or opt instead for a dramatic retool.