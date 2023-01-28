Titanic conspiracy theory has millions of minds blown on TikTok. ‘You got me thinking’

Did the Titanic really sink? That’s the question one TikToker has brought to the surface of millions of minds — and she explains her reasoning for her theory.

TikTok creator @_mia.w22, or Mia, got over 11 million views on her video explaining her conspiracy theory about the Titanic.

“When I heard this theory…it made sense,” Mia said.

Mia starts by explaining the company that built the Titanic, the White Star Line, had three boats in business that were important to her theory: the Titanic, the Olympic and the Britannic.

The Brittanic sank in 1916, four years after the Titanic sank in 1912, according to History.com. While it is believed that the Brittanic sank due to a land mine, Mia says in her theory the Brittanic was actually hit by a German U-boat, which caused the large explosion on the ship.

The two other boats made by the White Star Line, the Olympic and the Titanic, were nearly identical, Mia explains in her theory. She hypothesizes this provided an opportunity for the ship company to rake in insurance money in the midst of multiple aging and sinking boats.

“They look identical,” Mia says in the TikTok. “The Olympic was on the water for a while. She was reaching for retirement and they knew that. They were like well it was a lot of money to make the Titanic, and it’s gonna be even more money to repair the Olympic. So what if we just sent the Olympic out instead, (sink it,) claim some insurance money and then just scrap the Titanic like it was the Olympic for some spare parts.”

Mia goes on to question why advertisements for the Titanic at the time really used photos of the interior of the Olympic, and discusses how it appeared the Titanic leaving for it’s final journey was seen to have 16 portholes, not 14, like it was supposed to have — raising the question that the two ships may have been switched.

The TikTok creator also pointed out that some prominent people, including White Star Line owner and famous banker J.P. Morgan and Milton Hershey, decided against taking the voyage on the Titanic that ultimately ended in its sinking.

“Were they told not to because they knew it was going to….sink anyways?” Mia asks in her video.

While dozens in the comments argued that her theory had already been squashed.

“This was debunked. The decks are covered on the Olympic. It’s a fun theory! But it’s unfortunately very easy to debunk,” one commenter said.

Other viewers, however, were more willing to get on board with the idea.

“We need a series if you can because I am now interested,” one person said. “This is absolutely insane.”

“My all time favorite movie, you got me thinking,” another said.

The tragedy of the Titanic sinking, which killed more than 1,500 people, was made into a hit blockbuster movie in 1997 and earned more than $600 million during its original release in the United States, according to the Internet Movie Database.

