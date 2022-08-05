Tiny IPO Spikes 1,150% in US Debut in Wake of AMTD Digital

(Bloomberg) — For the seventh time this year, a tiny US listing by a company based in China or Hong Kong is seeing a wild price surge after its initial public offering.

This time, it’s Hong Kong’s Magic Empire Global Ltd.. which was halted for volatility after surging nearly 4,000% above its IPO price in its debut session Friday. It’s the latest in a string of similar moves that includes AMTD Digital Inc. — the firm that became bigger than Goldman Sachs after surging by 14,000%.

Read more: AMTD Digital Draws Attention to a Pattern of IPO Pops

Seven of the 10 US listings from China and Hong Kong this year have now experienced similarly unusual price action. That stands out at a time of otherwise muted IPO activity due to market volatility and reduced public valuations.

Magic Empire, which provides underwriting and advisory services, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The IPO was underwritten by Network 1 Financial.

For its part, AMTD Digital is down 8.8% on Friday. It’s the third straight day of losses that have left the stock 9,259% above its July 15 IPO price.

