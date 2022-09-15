Timothée Chalamet Shares Leonardo DiCaprio Advice In UK Interview – The Hamden Journal

There’s advice every young man needs to know. Never play poker with a man named Doc. Don’t tug on Superman’s cape. Certainly know when to walk away and know when to run.

Then there’s the advice from one movie star to another, as Timothée Chalamet relates Leonardo DiCaprio told him: “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.”

Chalamet, age 26, shared the wisdom imparted from 47-year-old DiCaprio with British Vogue today. The two costarred in the 2021 comedy Don’t Look Up.

The advice was eagerly received, Chalament said.

“I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career,” he told British Vogue. Despite a wave of early acting success, he said the pandemic left him feeling unprepared for adulthood.

“I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did,” he admitted. “I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that where I’ve been able to get myself to in life was balls to the wall, like throwing everything at [it] at a young age that, by some miracle, got me to where I am.”

DiCaprio is notoriously choosy on his roles. That’s evidently landed with Chalament as well.