Timo Werner set for Chelsea exit as Man Utd target Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic

The new Premier League season is underway and predictably all it has done is heighten the sense of urgency surrounding transfers and improved the position from the selling club’s point of view. Manchester United’s loss to Brighton clearly shows Erik ten Hag needs reinforcements, while Thomas Tuchel has hinted at the need for more players despite a win at Everton, with Wesley Fofana linked to the Blues.

Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, with Chelsea and Manchester United strongly linked with the Barcelona midfielder. The Spaniards want to bring in Bernardo Silva as a replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City. while Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya.

Fofana’s exit could provide Leicester with ammunition to sign players, as the only club in Europe’s top five leagues without one incoming player, the Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, meaning Brendan Rodgers could be busy after watching his side cough up a 2-0 lead against Brentford to open up the season. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.

Transfer News and Rumours

Manchester United see Marko Arnautovic bid rejected by Bologna

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

Liverpool weigh up Marcelo Brozovic swap deal with Inter Milan

Bayern Munich respond to Leroy Sane to Man United rumours

PSG move closer to Fabian Ruiz deal amid Real Madrid interest

10:54 , Jack Rathborn

Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer to signing Napoli midfielder Fabián Ruiz, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Luis Campos is leading the charge to fend off Real Madrid interest, with the Spaniard preferring to convince the Spaniard to wait until 2023 and sign on a free transfer.

PSG and Napoli may also work together on a deal for Keylor Navas.

Manchester United target Marko Arnautovic as cover for Cristiano Ronaldo

10:42 , Jack Rathborn

Story continues

Manchester United intend to sign Marko Arnautovic as cover for Cristiano Ronaldo rather than as a replacement for the wantaway centre-forward.

United are pursuing a deal with Bologna for the 33-year-old Arnautovic to bolster manager Erik ten Hag’s options in attack, viewing him as a useful squad player and a short-term option.

Arnautovic started out on his senior career under the guidance of Steve McClaren while at FC Twente, while Ten Hag was working as McClaren’s assistant, before turning out for Internazionale, Stoke and West Ham.

Manchester United target Marko Arnautovic as cover for Cristiano Ronaldo

Borussia Dortmund keen on Callum Hudson-Odoi with Chelsea future in doubt

10:31 , Jack Rathborn

Borussia Dortmund have renewed their interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi with the Chelsea winger’s future in doubt after being left out of the matchday squad to face Everton.

With the 21-year-old out of Thomas Tuchel’s immediate plans, a loan or permanent deal is possible, according to the Standard.

Hudson-Odoi has two years remaining on his contract, and after spending almost £168m this summer, the player could bring in revenue to balance the books.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Archive)

Big money transfers ‘make no sense’ for Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl claims

10:18 , Jack Rathborn

Ralph Hasenhuttl has insisted big-money signings “make no sense” for Southampton.

Saints have already brought in six recruits ahead of the new campaign, with further additions still being sought.

Manager Hasenhuttl believes spending upwards of £40million on one player remains off Southampton’s agenda however, with the south coast club continuing to focus on young, upwardly mobile targets.

“I’m still of the opinion that £40 or £50million transfers make no sense for us,” said Hasenhuttl. “But we of course want quality, and if it’s young, OK, no problem, take it.

“This is the way we want to go and it’s good that we have done our job so far. But the transfer window is open so long that, if we do something we have enough time to do it.”

Big money transfers ‘make no sense’ for Southampton, Ralph Hasenhuttl claims

Adrien Rabiot targeted by Manchester United as Frenkie De Jong alternative

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United have identified Adrien Rabiot from Juventus as a target, possibly as an alternative to Frenkie De Jong, reports David Ornstein of The Athletic.

With talks dragging for De Jong, the France midfielder could be a quick and cheaper fix with just one year remaining on his Juventus contract.

With Paul Pogba out injured, it is unclear whether the Old Lady will be prepared to lose a key depth player before bringing in a replacement.

Goncalo Guedes set for Wolves move for £27.5m

09:38 , Jack Rathborn

Goncalo Guedes is set to join Wolves from Valencia for £27.5m.

The Portuguese forward is now set for a medical on Monday and will bolster Bruno Lage’s attacking option following Raul Jimenez’s injury that sees him out for the start of the season.

Hwang Hee-chan started up against Leeds but does not look to be the answer, while Wolves scored just 38 times last season, a total only better than the three relegated clubs, Burnley, Watford and Norwich.

Guedes will be able to play on the wing or as a striker and joins the Premier League side after scoring 23 goals in 113 matches since a €40m move from Paris Saint-Germain in 2018.

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea: The first true Thomas Tuchel signing and a perfect fit

09:25 , Jack Rathborn

There is a song that will not be heard at the Etihad Stadium this season; not unless a corner of Chelsea supporters chorus it, anyway.

“Raheem Sterling, he’s top of the league,” was part of the soundtrack of Manchester City’s surge to four Premier League titles in five seasons.

And if it was scarcely the wittiest of chants, it felt one of the more meaningful. It was an assertion of superiority while highlighting one of the reasons for it.

Raheem Sterling to Chelsea: The first true Thomas Tuchel signing and a perfect fit

Alexis Sanchez primed to join Marseille

09:15 , Jack Rathborn

Olympique Marseille look primed to sign Alexis Sánchez, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Chilean is set to end ties with Inter Milan and can then join the French giants on a free transfer.

OM will then offer the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward a contract until 2024.

Liverpool weigh up Marcelo Brozovic swap deal

09:05 , Jack Rathborn

Liverpool are weighing up a swap deal for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic.

The Reds could freshen up their midfield with the Croatian, and the Nerazzurri could entertain a deal should Naby Keita or Roberto Firmino be sent in the opposite direction, report Calciomercato.

Keita’s injury history may force Jurgen Klopp to dip into the market to provide added depth, particularly with a two-point deficit to Manchester City in the title race already.

Bayern Munich respond to Leroy Sane to Man United rumours

08:55 , Jack Rathborn

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has dismissed rumours linking Leroy Sane to Manchester United.

Sane has 25 goals in 91 appearances since joining Bayern from Manchester City for £50m in 2020.

“There’s no truth to that,” Salihamidzic told Sky90. “He’s an important player for us. There [is] nothing to say about that at all.”

Premier League predictions: Our writers predict signing of the season

08:45 , Jack Rathborn

Karl Matchett: Cheick Doucoure or Boubacar Kamara. Both add a brilliant holding midfield presence and ball-winning for teams who really needed it last year and are going places. They can elevate those sides and are really smart additions.

Alex Pattle: Darwin Nunez. Given that Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have outperformed the more optimistic expectations at Liverpool, it seems Nunez may just follow in their footsteps.

Michael Jones: Ivan Perisic. Full of experience and versatility, he could help take Spurs to another level under boss Antonio Conte who will utilise him as an attacking wingback.

Jamie Braidwood: Oleksandr Zinchenko. His technical ability is outstanding and, if he gets the chance, I think he has the character to take responsibility of Arsenal’s midfield alongside Martin Odegaard. He showed for Ukraine that he can dominate games and it’s now about doing that in the Premier League.

Kieran Jackson: Jesse Lingard. Much like his loan move to West Ham triggered a reaction, consistent minutes under Steve Cooper will see the ex-Man Utd playmaker as Forest’s focal point, both on the pitch and the terraces. And if he hits the ground running, who knows? Maybe Qatar beckons come November too…

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’ with Leicester and Southampton keen

08:37 , Jack Rathborn

Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly asked Chelsea to go out on loan and there are at least two Premier League clubs ready to snap him up.

The Guardian reports Leicester and Southampton are considering signing the 21-year-old.

The winger searching for more regular playing time after not even being named on the bench when the Blues opened their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Everton on Saturday.

Callum Hudson-Odoi ‘asks to leave Chelsea on loan’

Manchester United see Marko Arnautovic bid rejected

08:23 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester United have seen a £7.5m bid for Marko Arnautovic rejected, report the Mail.

The 33-year-old scored 14 goals in Serie A last term for Bologna and has Premier League experience from his time at West Ham and Stoke.

Erik ten Hag knows the Austrian from his time in the Eredivisie, too, meaning he can provide cover up top and a physical presence currently lacking.