Timo Meier could be team’s No. 1 target, ahead of Patrick Kane

Here is the latest Rangers buzz ahead of the 2023 NHL trade deadline, which is on Mar. 3…

Feb 5, 9:30 a.m.

The Rangers have been linked to both Patrick Kane and Timo Meier ahead of the March 3 deadline, and while Kane is certainly on the team’s radar, he may not be their primary target.

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reports that while Kane “makes too much sense” for the Blueshirts, he believes Meier is the team’s No. 1 target.

Meier, 26, has been close a point-per-game player of the last two seasons with San Jose, recording 124 points in 128 games since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Feb. 2, 10:35 a.m.

Rangers forward Artemi Panarin “would love” to team up with his former teammate and trade candidate Patrick Kane, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Speaking with Forever Blueshirts, Walker said she has “no doubt” that the Rangers are interested in Kane, who was teammates with Panarin in Chicago from 2015 to 2017.

The Athletic has previously reported that the Rangers “have always made the most sense” for the 34-year-old Kane, who is set to become a free agent after the season.

Kane has tallied 34 points in 45 games this season for the Blackhawks, who are tied for the worst mark in the NHL with 34 points (15-29-4).

Jan. 25, 2:57 p.m.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic notes that the Rangers “have always made the most sense” for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, adding that he thinks “they will be attractive” to Kane, who has a full no-trade clause.

LeBrun suggested on Jan. 17 that the Rangers should dangle one of their first-round picks in the 2023 NHL Draft for Kane.

Per LeBrun, Kane could decide he doesn’t want to be traded anywhere, but is more likely to move than teammate Jonathan Toews.

Kane, 34, is set to be an unrestricted free agent after the season. He is in the final year of an eight-year, $84 million deal he signed before the 2015-16 season, and had a $10.5 million cap hit entering this season.

In 43 games this season, Kane has nine goals and 22 assists for the Blackhawks — the second-worst team in the NHL, with just 32 points.

During the 2021-22 season, Kane had 26 goals and 66 assists in 78 games.

Jan. 19, 11:40 p.m.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov has been a name the Rangers have asked about according to Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

Staple says that the price for Gavrikov is reportedly a first-rounder plus a mid-round pick.

Gavrikov would be a rental, though, as he’s in the final year of his three-year, $8.4 million deal with Columbus.

In 43 games this season, the 27-year-old has 10 points (three goals).

Jan. 17, 4:02 p.m.

San Jose Sharks forward Timo Meier has “risen to the very top of the list” as a trade target for the Rangers, reports Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

Seravalli notes that Meier has a $10 million qualifying offer that’s due to him at the end of the season, when he is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Meier, 26, is earning $10 million this season ($6 million cap hit).

In 45 games this season, Meier has 25 goals and 20 assists.

Jan. 17, 9:49 a.m.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is seen as a “perfect fit” for the Rangers ahead of the deadline, writes Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic.

“It’s felt like a match since Kane hit the trade rumor mill: the bright lights of Broadway being the perfect stage for the veteran offensive magic man — not to mention a reunion with old pal Artemi Panarin,” LeBrun writes.