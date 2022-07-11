Timelapse of pilgrims circling Kaaba in Mecca

Reuters

Muslim pilgrims ‘stone the devil’ as haj nears end

JAMARAT, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) -Hundreds of thousands of pilgrims threw pebbles on giant columns symbolising Satan on Saturday, part of the haj pilgrimage that has drawn to a close as Muslims around the world celebrated the first day of Eid al-Adha feast. Helicopters hovered overhead while security officers organised the flow of worshippers in Jamarat, where the stoning ritual takes place, as Saudi authorities closely watched the crowds to ensure an incident-free haj, which has been marred in the past by deadly stampedes. “Everything was easy, from organising the crowd, or the stoning in Jamarat, to the Tawaf (walking in circles in Mecca’s Grand Mosque),” said a Palestinian pilgrim who only gave her first name, Nussaiba.