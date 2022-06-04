Time, TV, streaming as Coco Gauff, Iga Swiatek play in women’s final

Roll out the red carpet at Roland-Garros. The world’s best are here to perform.

American star Coco Gauff and world No. 1 Iga Swiatek will compete in the 2022 French Open women’s singles final Saturday for the coveted Suzanne-Lenglen Cup.

The 21-year-old Swiatek, who won the French Open in 2020, defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals Thursday. That victory was her 34th in a row, tying Serena Williams for the second-longest winning streak of the century. A win in the final by the Polish phenom would tie her with Venus Williams for the longest streak since 2000.

Gauff became the youngest player to advance to the French Open final since 2001 when the 18-year-old defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in Thursday’s semifinal. Swiatek and Gauff have met on the court twice in their careers, with Swiatek winning both.

Among the American fans wishing Gauff her best Saturday is former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Gauff will also compete in the French Open women’s doubles final on Sunday with partner Jessica Pegula, daughter of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners. The two booked their tickets by posting a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over fellow Americans Madison Keys and Taylor Townsend on Friday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the French Open women’s singles final:

What time does the French Open women’s final start?

The French Open women’s final begins at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT on Saturday, June 4.

What TV channel is the French Open women’s final on?

The French Open women’s final can be watched on NBC and Peacock in the U.S.

How can I watch the French Open women’s final online via live stream?

The French Open women’s final can be streamed online via Peacock, NBCsports.com, Tennis Channel and Sling TV.

