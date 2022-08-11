Time, TV schedule and how to watch online

The bright lights come on at Gillette Stadium on Thursday night with the New England Patriots (0-0) opening up Week 1 of the preseason against the visiting New York Giants (0-0)
There has been a lot of talk throughout the week regarding the offensive struggles for the Patriots. Well, a run-in with an actual opponent should give the team a little more insight into how things look in a live game.
It will be interesting to see what starters, if any, are able to get onto the field for this game.
Also, what will the offensive play-calling look like with former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia wearing the headset?
Game Information
New England Patriots vs. New York Giants
Thursday, Aug. 11, 7:00 p.m. ET
Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA
Live stream
FuboTV (try it free)
NFL+ (out-of-market)
Television channels
NFL Network
NBC
CBS
ABC
WBZ-TV Channel 4
Radio
98.5 The Sports Hub
Weather
Temperature – 69 degrees
Precipitation – 15%
Wind – 3mph
