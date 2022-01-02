Time, TV, live stream, betting odds

Holding the NFL’s longest active winning streak of eight games, the Kansas City Chiefs have ascended to the top spot in the AFC. But on Sunday, a young upstart is looking to snap that streak and gain some ground in playoff seeding.

The Cincinnati Bengals (9-6) are the current leaders of the AFC North and sitting in the third spot in the conference. While it’s unlikely for them to rise all the way to the No. 1 seed — they would have to win out, and the Chiefs and Titans would have to stumble along the way — Cincinnati can still improve its standing with a victory and keep its offensive momentum rolling. Quarterback Joe Burrow is fresh off of a historic game in which he threw for 525 yards and four touchdowns against the Ravens.

Kansas City (11-4), however, has come alive on defense recently, allowing an average of just 12.9 points per game over the span of its winning streak. The offense, too, is rounding back to elite form, averaging 33.3 points per game in the last six games. But the Chiefs have plenty to play for, too. If they lose and the Titans beat the Dolphins, Kansas City would slide out of the No. 1 seed headed into the final week of the season.

The Chiefs are closing in on securing home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Here’s everything you need to know for the game:

What time does Chiefs at Bengals start?

Kickoff is Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. ET from Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

What TV channel is Chiefs at Bengals on?

The game will be shown regionally on CBS, with Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analysis) and Evan Washburn (sideline) on the call.

How can I watch Chiefs at Bengals online via live stream?

The game can be streamed on CBSSports.com, the CBS Sports app and Paramount+. The game can also be streamed live via FuboTV.

What are the odds for Chiefs at Bengals?

The Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites with the over/under at 51.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

