Time to make playoff push with deals ahead of deadline

Most fantasy leagues are only about one week away from the Yahoo default trade deadline (Nov. 19) and the playoffs are right around the corner. We had some significant injuries last week, so make sure to keep up on the news. Josh Allen’s elbow could have a cascading effect on all Bills players for the rest of the season. Make sure that you get those last-minute trades in to consolidate depth or grab the upside guys you might need to make a push!

For those of you unfamiliar with my trade advice methodology, you can go deeper into the process if you’re interested. Each week, I’ll also include a link to my updated trade value chart, which will have additional players to consider acquiring, dealing or holding.

Bottomline, we want to focus on market discrepancies and key players that I think are overvalued or undervalued with room for return. With that context, let’s examine what to do with four intriguing players.

Mahomes has leap-frogged Josh Allen as the QB1 rest-of-season. This is mostly related to Allen’s injury concern with his elbow. Adam Hutchison does a great job breaking down Allen’s injury issues in his weekly injury update column. With Allen’s status uncertain (as of Wednesday morning), Mahomes becomes a positional advantage over the other quarterbacks in the league. This is purely a function of value over replacement. If you can work out a larger swap including Allen and Mahomes, now might be the time.

Patrick Mahomes won’t be easy to land in a fantasy trade, but it’s worth paying up for the star QB if you can swing a deal. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Fournette has been trending in the wrong direction the last several weeks with Rashaad White getting a little more involved. Fournette was drafted in fantasy leagues to be an every-down running back in a strong offense, and it doesn’t seem like that is going to happen in 2022. If you can package Fournette plus a player to upgrade at a position, now might be the time to cash in. My goal would be to package Fournette and a piece to upgrade at a position.

Dulcich has looked good as a rookie tight end in the anemic Denver offense. He feels like a hold or add (in shallow leagues) because he might have the ability to rise above the streaming conversation. With low risk and decent reward, he’s the perfect hold or add candidate.

Mixon went OFF last week after having a series of subpar games. A lot of managers might be looking to sell high right now and I am looking to buy. If you can handle Mixon’s bye, see if you can get him.

Better known as “PeakedInHighSkool,” Alex spends most of his free time building tools to help league managers. His long-running series “Reddit Adjusted Trade Value Charts” has helped him find his niche in the industry. Alex works full time as an engineer and is absolutely exhausting to talk to at parties since he only talks about fantasy football, CrossFit, and brewing beer. He can follow him on Twitter @PeakedInHS_FF or on Reddit as u/PeakedInHighSkool.

