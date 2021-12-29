Time capsule from Confederate statue reveals US Civil War artifacts

The Hill

Books, money, ammunition pulled from time capsule found at Lee statue site

Copper coins, rubber bands, a Bible, Confederate money and more historic artifacts were found inside of a time capsule unearthed from the site of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va.Conservators confirmed the authenticity of the time capsule, a roughly 130-year-old copper box, at a Virginia Department of Historic Resources lab on Tuesday. During a livestream, they opened the box and found multiple items, including Minié balls used in…