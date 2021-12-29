The Hamden Journal

Time capsule from Confederate statue reveals US Civil War artifacts

Time capsule from Confederate statue reveals US Civil War artifacts

The Hill

Books, money, ammunition pulled from time capsule found at Lee statue site

Copper coins, rubber bands, a Bible, Confederate money and more historic artifacts were found inside of a time capsule unearthed from the site of a statue of Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Va.Conservators confirmed the authenticity of the time capsule, a roughly 130-year-old copper box, at a Virginia Department of Historic Resources lab on Tuesday. During a livestream, they opened the box and found multiple items, including Minié balls used in…

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.