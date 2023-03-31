Timberwolves’ Naz Reid reportedly out 6 weeks with wrist fracture

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid took a hard fall on Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns, and now it looks like he will miss a pretty big chunk of time.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Reid fractured his left wrist when he fell and will miss six weeks.

The fall came late in the game against the Suns, when Reid attempted to throw down a massive dunk. He ended up missing and falling awkwardly on his wrist. He stayed in the game a bit longer, even shooting a few free throws, before leaving.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid reportedly broke his wrist and will miss a “significant period of time.” (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

As Reid’s timetable indicates, a broken wrist isn’t a quick fix. And the timing here couldn’t be worse.

The Timberwolves have been surging lately, and they’re now tied with the 39-38 New Orleans Pelicans for the first play-in spot. Staying above the play-in line for the final five games of the season is imperative, but then they also have to participate in the play-in, and (they hope) the actual playoffs after that.

They’ll now have to try doing most of that without Reid. He was in the midst of his breakout season in the NBA before his injury, and he’s been instrumental in the Timberwolves’ late-season rise.

A return in exactly six weeks from Friday would mean Reid being ready on May 12, which would place him around the end of the Western Conference semifinals or before the conference finals.

Minnesota’s next game is on Friday against the Los Angeles Lakers.